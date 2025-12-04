PM Modi Gives Warm Hug To Russian Prez Putin At Delhi Airport, Amid 'Cold' Relations With Washington

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who landed at Delhi airport on Thursday for his two-day visit to India, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare diplomatic gesture that broke standard security protocol. PM Modi greeted him with a firm handshake and a warm hug, signalling strong friendship and strategic ties. President Putin and PM Modi then shared the same car on their way to Lok Kalyan Marg, echoing their much-discussed joint ride in Putin’s car during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Russian President Vladimir Putin for a private dinner. The informal meeting, often considered the most candid phase of such visits, is expected to pave the way for deeper personal discussions ahead of a packed schedule. Putin will spend the night in Delhi before gearing up for a day-long programme of ceremonial engagements, summit-level talks, and business interactions.

On Friday, December 5, the visit will officially begin with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a wreath-laying tribute at Rajghat. The main event, the India–Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House, will cover a wide-ranging agenda, including trade imbalance issues, defence cooperation, nuclear energy projects, worker mobility, and the Ukraine conflict.

Modi and Putin will later deliver joint press statements before the Russian leader attends a business forum and launches RT’s new India channel. The visit will conclude with a meeting and state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, before Putin departs from Delhi around 9 PM, marking the end of his 28-hour trip.