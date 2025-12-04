 PM Modi Gives Warm Hug To Russian Prez Putin At Delhi Airport, Amid 'Cold' Relations With Washington
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi for a two-day visit and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palam Airport. The leaders shared a car, echoing earlier diplomatic gestures. A private dinner will precede Friday’s schedule, which includes a ceremonial reception, a wreath-laying ceremony, and the India–Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who landed at Delhi airport on Thursday for his two-day visit to India, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare diplomatic gesture that broke standard security protocol. PM Modi greeted him with a firm handshake and a warm hug, signalling strong friendship and strategic ties. President Putin and PM Modi then shared the same car on their way to Lok Kalyan Marg, echoing their much-discussed joint ride in Putin’s car during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Russian President Vladimir Putin for a private dinner. The informal meeting, often considered the most candid phase of such visits, is expected to pave the way for deeper personal discussions ahead of a packed schedule. Putin will spend the night in Delhi before gearing up for a day-long programme of ceremonial engagements, summit-level talks, and business interactions.

On Friday, December 5, the visit will officially begin with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a wreath-laying tribute at Rajghat. The main event, the India–Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House, will cover a wide-ranging agenda, including trade imbalance issues, defence cooperation, nuclear energy projects, worker mobility, and the Ukraine conflict.

article-image

Modi and Putin will later deliver joint press statements before the Russian leader attends a business forum and launches RT’s new India channel. The visit will conclude with a meeting and state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, before Putin departs from Delhi around 9 PM, marking the end of his 28-hour trip.

