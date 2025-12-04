Gorakhpur Founder’s Week 2025: Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad Students Lead Colourful Cultural Procession With Heritage Displays | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @GorakhnathMndr

Gorakhpur, December 4: On Thursday, Gorakhnagari came alive as the spirit of the entire nation seemed to converge for the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad’s Founder's Week Celebration 2025. The energetic youth conveyed messages of cultural pride, discipline, and reverence for India’s heritage, while also paying tribute to the great personalities who symbolize valor and dignity.

Grand Procession Showcases Culture & Unity

The streets of Gorakhpur witnessed an impressive display of unity and discipline as the grand procession highlighted India’s cultural richness, technological progress, national security, traditional attire, and the ideals of eminent national figures.

CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Research Journal & Special Report

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Guest Lieutenant Yogendra Dimri (Retd.), Vice Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, jointly unveiled the research journal Digvijayam of Digvijaynath PG College and the “Mission Manjharia” report by Maharana Pratap PG College, Jungle Dhushad.

NCC cadets presented a guard of honor to the Chief Guest upon arrival. Both dignitaries also visited the special exhibition titled “Viksit Bharat Viksit Uttar Pradesh @ 2047.” More than 9,000 students were in attendance. The program commenced with Saraswati Vandana and the college song presented by the girl students of Maharana Pratap Inter College.

Procession Begins With Tradition And Reverence

The Chief Guest inaugurated the procession and took the salute during the march past. Leading the parade were NCC cadets from Maharana Pratap Girls Inter College, followed by contingents from Maharana Pratap Women’s PG College, Digvijaynath Inter College, Maharana Pratap Inter College (Senior and Junior Division), Digvijaynath PG College, and the Taekwondo team. Gyan Jyoti, Sachchidanand Band, and Hans Vahini were major attractions, with students from various Shiksha Parishad institutions participating enthusiastically.

Depictions Of Icons & Heritage Draw Applause

The procession showcased icons such as Goddess Saraswati, Bharat Mata, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, Maharana Pratap, Mahant Digvijaynath, and Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj. Operation Sindoor portrayed India’s bravery, while depictions related to the Ram Temple reflected pride in civilizational heritage.

Starting from the college campus, the procession moved through Indira Bal Vihar, Post Office Tiraha, Ganesh Chauraha, Golghar, Kachari Chauraha, and concluded at the Maharana Pratap Inter College’s Golden Jubilee Gate. Students in traditional Indian attire and school uniforms remained the center of attraction throughout.

Friday To Host A Series of Competitions

As part of Friday’s Founder's Week events, the Gorakhvani Competition (Junior Category at Digvijaynath LT Training College and Senior Category at Maharana Pratap Inter College Auditorium), Yogasana Competition at Pratap Ashram Golghar, Painting Competition at Digvijaynath PG College (Arts Faculty), Kabaddi Competitions for boys at Maharana Pratap Polytechnic Gorakhnath, and for girls at Maharana Pratap Girls Inter College, Civil Lines, will be held.

This information was shared by Steering Committee member Dr. Nitish Shukla.