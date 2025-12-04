Yogi Govt Boosts Start-Up Culture As Bundelkhand Women Lead Inspiring Success Stories

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

December: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s push to promote a vibrant start-up culture has empowered women entrepreneurs from Bundelkhand to script remarkable success stories. Several women-led start-ups from Jhansi are becoming widely discussed across the state and the country. Among them are Shivani’s Indian jujube (ber)–based products and Neelam’s scrap art initiatives, both of which have received strong recognition and support from the government.

Jhansi resident Shivani Bundela has carved a niche in food processing by creating a range of products from Indian jujube that have caught widespread attention. After successfully making juice, jam, chocolates, and toffees from ber, she recently introduced a new product—Indian jujube snacks. Her start-up received substantial support from Jhansi Smart City, the Horticulture Department, and MSME initiatives. Shivani’s start-up was also selected as a gifting partner at the G20 summit, earning her significant appreciation. She has branded her products under the name ‘Abrosaa’.

Shivani sources ber from nearly 250 farmers, and her start-up has generated employment for around 20 women. She has participated in all three editions of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show. Recently, she was entrusted with the responsibility of promoting agroforestry under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Today, her client list includes prominent names such as Aditya Birla Group, NBCC, IRCON, Hyundai, Amity University, SKN, and Avada.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also recognised and encouraged Neelam Sarangi’s start-up, ‘Bekaar Ke Aakar’, which focuses on creating innovative art from waste materials. Working with the Jhansi Municipal Corporation, she transformed parks by creating beautiful installations from discarded materials under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. For her unique initiative, Neelam was honoured with the ‘Navdevi Award’ by the Yogi government. Her start-up is registered with the Bundelkhand University Incubation Centre, and she has showcased her work at major events such as the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, Start-up Mahakumbh, and the Rise Hackathon. She is currently training Self-Help Group (SHG) women to support their journey towards self-reliance.

Read Also Yogi Govt Approves Expansion Of Ayodhya Temple Museum Project To 52 Acres

Shivani expressed gratitude, stating that the government and local administration have played a crucial role in supporting her venture. Her enterprise not only promotes ber-based products but also prevents the wastage of the fruit while creating employment for many women.

Similarly, Neelam shared that the Municipal Corporation, Smart City Mission, Bundelkhand University, and the Uttar Pradesh government provided strong support in promoting ‘Bekaar Ke Aakar’. She now aims to train more women in these creative skills and inspire them to become self-reliant.