UP Govt Plans Master Strategy To Maintain ‘Good AQI' Across Cities By 2047

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Committed to making Uttar Pradesh a ‘Uttam Pradesh’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government is working on a master plan to keep the state's air clean throughout the year. Under this plan, work is underway on an action plan to maintain the AQI in the 'Good' category throughout the year in all urban areas of the state by 2047.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes that the urban areas of UP should become more liveable, attractive for investment, and safe from a health perspective, in line with future requirements.

The Yogi government believes that clean air, clean roads, and green infrastructure development form the basis of the state's economic and social progress. Therefore, a comprehensive roadmap is being developed to make Uttar Pradesh a clean, healthy, and environmentally advanced state by 2047.

Under Vision 2047, the Yogi Adityanath government aims to ensure that the average AQI in all urban areas of the state remains in the 'Good' category throughout the year. This is important because poor air quality directly affects the respiratory system of citizens and increases health risks.

Clean air will have a positive impact on health, reduce pressure on hospitals, and increase productivity. It is also a fact that investors prioritize urban areas where air quality consistently remains better. Therefore, the state government is preparing a comprehensive roadmap to achieve this goal, which will also strengthen the state's economy.

Dust from roads is a major challenge in controlling pollution. To address this, efforts will be made to mitigate this problem by ensuring proper carriage-way and pavement construction on roads according to global standards. This is why the state government is working towards making urban roads 100 percent permanent. Mechanical sweeping facilities will be increased on major and residential roads.

According to the plan, dust-free routes will be developed on high-traffic corridors to prevent dust particles from spreading into the air. This will not only reduce air pollution but also decrease accidents caused by dust and make traffic safer.

Construction and demolition waste, also known as C&D waste, often increases dust and disorder in cities. To control this, the Yogi government is establishing city-level collection and recycling networks. On-site dust control measures at construction sites will not only be mandatory, but strict adherence to environmentally inclusive standards will also be enforced, failing which penalties may be imposed.

This system will not only reduce dust pollution but will also make the construction sector more environmentally friendly by increasing waste recycling. This will improve both the cleanliness of cities and the conservation of resources.

CM Yogi Adityanath's government is focusing on increasing green cover in urban areas to 33 percent. This will include the development of Miyawaki forests, greenery buffer zones, and green belts. The increase in green areas will help regulate the temperature of urban areas in the state, increase carbon absorption, and help combat the effects of climate change. This step will make cities more liveable and environmentally secure.

CM Yogi Adityanath's government is also working on a plan to install smart air monitoring sensors across the state, which will enable citizens to access real-time AQI (Air Quality Index) information in the near future. This will increase public awareness and provide the government with scientific data to assist in policy decisions. This system will make Pollution control more effective and increase public participation.