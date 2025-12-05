UP To Roll Out 'One District, One Cuisine' As CM Yogi Unveils ODOP 2.0 Vision

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: In a high-level meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister also underscored the need to implement the “One District, One Cuisine” (ODOC) concept to give each district a unified identity for its distinctive culinary heritage. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The ‘One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative, now a defining feature of Brand Uttar Pradesh, is set to advance to its next phase, ODOP 2.0, which will further boost local industries, self-employment, and exports”.

He noted that in the context of evolving global markets, modern consumer expectations, technological progress, and new benchmarks for quality and packaging, ODOP must now be expanded in a more comprehensive, commercial, and outcome-driven manner.

He added, “The aim of ODOP 2.0 is to ensure that the state's traditional products become a strong foundation for larger markets, increased exports, and sustainable livelihoods.”

He said, “ODOC reflects the cultural essence of Uttar Pradesh, where every region boasts a unique food tradition, some renowned for their halwa, others for their dalmoth.”

Mapping each district's signature dishes, he emphasized, should be accompanied by efforts to improve their quality, hygiene, packaging, branding, and marketing. The Chief Minister said that together, ODOP and ODOC will propel Uttar Pradesh firmly on the path of “local to global.”

During the meeting, it was highlighted that since its launch in 2018, the ODOP initiative has become the backbone of Uttar Pradesh’s exports and local industries.

Over 1.25 lakh toolkits have been distributed, loans exceeding ₹6,000 crore have been sanctioned, and more than 8,000 entrepreneurs have received direct marketing support. Thirty Common Facility Centers (CFCs) have been approved, and 44 ODOP products have been granted Geo tags. ODOP products are now sold on leading e-commerce platforms and account for more than 50% of the state's total exports. The scheme has also earned a national award for the second consecutive year.

Speaking about ODOP 2.0, the Chief Minister said, “It is no longer just a scheme but a powerful catalyst for sustainable employment, local enterprise development, and export growth.”

He stressed the importance of prioritizing the units and entrepreneurs who performed exceptionally well in the first phase, enabling them to further scale their businesses. He added that future plans must empower Uttar Pradesh’s products across four key areas: technology, packaging, quality, and market reach.

It was also shared that Common Facility Centers under ODOP will be made even more effective. The Chief Minister directed that each CFC should have expert involvement so that small entrepreneurs can access comprehensive support, including technical guidance, design, packaging solutions, and production assistance, all under one roof.

The Chief Minister further instructed that ODOP products must not remain confined to traditional markets but should be integrated into major retail chains and modern marketplaces. He directed the establishment of dedicated ODOP sections in Unity Malls being set up across various states and emphasized the need to coordinate with major retail networks to ensure prominent placement of Uttar Pradesh’s products.

Additionally, it was informed that ODOP products will receive certification and enhanced brand value through reputed institutions to further strengthen their identity. This will enable Uttar Pradesh’s products to establish a distinctive presence in global markets.