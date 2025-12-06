 Uttarakhand News: ‘Public Relations Plays A Vital Role In Understanding Soul Of India,’ Says Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.)
A delegation of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) called on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) at Lok Bhawan on Saturday and extended an invitation for the 47th All India Public Relations Conference, scheduled to be held in Dehradun from 13 to 15 December.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Governor Gurmit Singh meets PRSI delegation, discusses role of PR in Viksit Bharat vision ahead of Dehradun conference | File Photo

PR Key to Reflecting India's Soul and Cultural Values

The Governor said that Public Relations can play a crucial role in understanding India’s soul, its cultural values, and the emotions of its people, and in expressing them meaningfully.

He stated that the participation of public communication is essential in realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, as development cannot gain momentum without effective communication..

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of PR

The Governor emphasized the importance of using artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and other advanced technologies in the modern PR ecosystem. He noted that new technologies are truly meaningful only when they are applied while staying rooted in India’s cultural and social foundations.

PR Must Lead, Not Just Disseminate Messages

He further stated that Public Relations should not remain confined to mere message dissemination; instead, it should also provide direction and leadership. Stressing the responsible and effective use of social media, the Governor said that positive, factual, and public-oriented communication can guide society in the right direction.

47th National PR Conference in Dehradun

The delegation presented the conference brochure to the Governor and briefed him about the activities and objectives of the organization. The delegation informed that this year’s conference theme is “Role of Public Relations in Viksit Bharat @ 2047.”

Over 300 delegates from across various states of India will participate in the convention. Considering Uttarakhand’s Silver Jubilee year, special sessions will be organized on the state’s development journey, achievements, and future prospects.

