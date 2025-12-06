UP On High Alert As Ayodhya, Varanasi And Mathura Fortified On Dec 6 Anniversary |

Police and central security agencies across Uttar Pradesh are on high alert on December 6, the anniversary of the 1992 demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya. The highest level of security has been deployed around the Ram temple and in other sensitive cities, including Varanasi and Mathura.

Strict Surveillance in Ayodhya

In Ayodhya, security forces are maintaining strict surveillance at every entry point into the temple town. Devotees heading towards the Ram temple are being stopped for mandatory checks. Luggage, vehicles and identity documents are being thoroughly examined. Police teams are patrolling the streets, while CCTV cameras, drone surveillance and plainclothes personnel have been placed at key locations.

Transport Hubs Under Tight Watch

Railway stations in Ayodhya and Varanasi are under heavy security as personnel question and screen passengers. Hotels and lodges in Ayodhya have been instructed to maintain detailed records of all visitors and ensure strict ID verification. Officials from central intelligence units are stationed in the city to monitor the situation firsthand.

Major Temples Receive Additional Protection

Commandos have been deployed outside the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Dog squads and special teams have scanned bus stands, ghats and other crowded areas. In Mathura, police patrols have been intensified around Shri Krishna Janmasthan, Shahi Idgah and nearby zones. Similar vigilance has been ordered in Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh and Prayagraj.

Local Saints Call for Peace and Devotion

Local saints said the focus should now remain on celebration and devotion. Rajkumar Das, head of Shri Ram Vallabh Kunj, said the struggle for the temple has concluded and Ram Lalla is now seated at his birthplace. “The day of sorrow has passed. December 6 is history. Now there is only joy in Ram’s name,” he said.

Mahant Parshuram Das of Hanuman Kila said Ram Rajya has arrived with the consecration of Ram Lalla. “The celebrations are complete. True happiness will now come to both saints and the people,” he added.

No Permission for Shaurya Diwas or Black Day

The administration has issued strict orders that no organisation or individual will be allowed to observe either Shaurya Diwas or Black Day. Prohibitory orders remain in effect, and all public gatherings have been barred.

Officials Focus on Crowd and Security Management

SP City Chakrapani Tripathi said dedicated teams are deployed to manage crowds alongside security checks. “We have secured data of all guests staying in hotels and dharamshalas. Patrols are active at ghats and vulnerable points. Our focus is to ensure safety while managing the large number of devotees,” he said.

Ayodhya Resembles a Fortified Zone

Heavy security presence, Rapid Action Force deployments and continuous monitoring by intelligence agencies have turned Ayodhya into a fortified zone. As thousands arrive to offer prayers at the Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh authorities are determined to ensure the day passes peacefully.