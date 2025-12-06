 Caught On Camera: Man Pouring Water On Road Struck By Speeding Car, Plunges 30 Ft In UP’s Maharajganj
A speeding car lost control on the Gorakhpur–Sonauli Highway in Maharajganj, fatally hitting a man as he poured water on roadside dust. CCTV captured the impact, which threw him 30 feet. The driver initially fled but was later arrested.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@ag_Journalist

Maharajganj: A tragic road accident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district. A young man was pouring water on the dust at the roadside in front of a shop when a speeding car suddenly lost control and hit him. The incident occurred on the Gorakhpur–Sonauli National Highway. A case has been filed against the car driver and he has been arrested.

The impact was so severe that the young man was thrown about 30 feet, resulting in his death. The driver fled the scene. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and is rapidly going viral on social media.

The video shows a man pouring water on the road to settle the dust. Behind him, another man can be seen holding a spade and mimicking a cricket shot. Suddenly, the speeding car, which had visibly lost control, rams into the man and tosses him into the air, leaving a cloud of dust as the other man panics. Reportedly, the victim fell around 30 feet away.

The victim has been identified as Abhishek Yadav. Yadav had married just two years ago and had left home for work.

Meanwhile, Nautanwa Police Station in-charge, Inspector Purushottam Rao, stated that the young man's body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

