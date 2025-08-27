'To Hell With This Job...': SHO Threatens To Resign After Heated Confrontation With Bajrang Dal Workers In Maharajganj -VIDEO

A video showing the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kothibhar police station in Uttar Pradesh's Majarajganj district losing his temper during a confrontation with Bajrang Dal activists has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred when Bajarang Dal workers stormed the police station premises over allegations of interference in a temple ceremony.

The dispute centers around a temple in Bisokhore village under Kothibhar police station jurisdiction, where religious ceremonies and prayers are organised every three years. On Tuesday, a conflict arose in the village during fundraising for the upcoming religious event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the village dispute, Bajrang Dal workers arrived at the police station and created a commotion, alleging interference by Christian missionaries in their religious activities.

During the heated exchange between the workers and SHO Dharmendra Singh, the police officer lost his composure and made shocking statements caught on camera.

"I don't give a damn about this job, I'll resign and leave. It will take just two minutes to set everyone straight," the SHO can be heard saying in the viral video.

The footage also shows police personnel escorting the activists out of the station premises as tensions escalated.

After being removed from the police station, Bajrang Dal workers staged protests and raised slogans against the SHO. They alleged that religious conversions were taking place in the area and demanded immediate action.

The activists claimed that instead of taking action against those involved in religious conversions, the police were pressuring them unfairly.

However, police officials defended their actions, stating that the behavior displayed by the workers inside the police station was completely inappropriate and unacceptable.

Local villagers have also submitted complaints demanding action against those allegedly disrupting religious ceremonies. The incident has become a major talking point in the area.