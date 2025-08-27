 Shahjahanpur Tragedy: Handloom Businessman, Wife End Lives After Poisoning 4-Year-Old Son Over Debt
The incident took place in Durga Enclave Colony under Roza police station. On Wednesday morning, the child was found dead on the bed while his parents, identified as Sachin Grover and his wife Shivangi, were discovered hanging in separate rooms of their house.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
A tragic incident has shaken Shahjahanpur after a handloom businessman and his wife allegedly poisoned their four-year-old son before ending their lives.

The incident took place in Durga Enclave Colony under Roza police station. On Wednesday morning, the child was found dead on the bed while his parents, identified as Sachin Grover and his wife Shivangi, were discovered hanging in separate rooms of their house.

The discovery created panic in the colony. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi and the Circle Officer inspected the site. A suicide note was recovered from Sachin’s phone, mentioning financial distress and debts. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has begun.

According to police, Sachin Grover ran a showroom named Panipat Handloom in Mohanganj. He lived with his wife and son on the second floor of the family’s two-storey house, where his brothers Rohit and Mohit also resided with their families.

On Wednesday, the family was preparing for the naming ceremony of Mohit’s son. Sachin’s mother Seema told police that when he did not come downstairs by 8 am, the family called out to him. On receiving no response, they went upstairs and opened the door. Sachin was found hanging in one room, Shivangi in another, and the child lying lifeless on the bed with foam around his mouth, indicating poisoning.

Hearing the family’s cries, neighbors rushed to the house. Police later confirmed that photographs of a 33-page suicide note were recovered from Sachin’s phone. The note detailed mounting financial pressure and liabilities owed to several people.

The deaths of the couple and their son have left the residents of Durga Enclave in deep shock. Police said a detailed probe is underway.

