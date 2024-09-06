 'Our Movement Must Not Get Wrong View': Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh Unhappy Over Vinesh Phogat & Bajarang Punia Joining Congress?
Sakshee also revealed that she was approached by political parties but has no intention of entering the political arena.

Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on Friday responded to reports of fellow wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joining the Congress party, saying, "Our agitation, the fight for women, should not be misrepresented."

Speaking about Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia's decision to join the Congress, Sakshee told news agency ANI, "It is their personal choice to join the party. I believe we should make sacrifices. Our agitation, the fight for women, should not be given a wrong impression. From my side, the agitation continues. I too had received offers, but I wanted to see through what I started. Unless the Federation is cleaned up and the exploitation of women ends, my fight will continue. The fight is genuine, and it will continue."

Sakshee also revealed that she was approached by political parties but has no intention of entering the political arena.

Vinesh resigns from Railways

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat resigned from her post in the Indian Railways. She announced her resignation on social media, stating, "My time in service with Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud period of my life. At this stage, I have decided to separate myself from railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of Indian Railways. I will always be grateful to the Indian Railways family for giving me this opportunity to serve the nation."

Vinesh and Bajrang reach Kharge's residence

At the time of this report's publication, Vinesh and Bajrang had reached the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Both are expected to join the Congress party anytime soon.

