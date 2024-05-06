'Smriti Irani Is Terrified': Congress Alleges 'BJP Goons' Behind Vandalism Of Vehicles Outside Its Amethi Office Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Multiple vehicles were vandalised outside Congress office in Gauriganj area of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The Congress held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for the vandalism and alleged that Union minister Smriti Irani, who is recontesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, is "terrified" of losing the polls and hence the BJP workers resorted to such act.

The Congress alleged that "BJP goons" vandalised the vehicles parked outside its office and that several people have been injured in the attack. Videos circulated on social media showed windshield of several cars being broken. Locals, too, alleged that BJP workers were involved in the attack.

"In Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, Smriti Irani and BJP workers are terrified. Stunned by the apparent defeat, BJP goons arrived outside the Congress office in Amethi armed with sticks and rods, vandalising vehicles parked there. Congress workers and locals in Amethi were also subjected to a brutal attack. Many people have been seriously injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles belonging to locals were also damaged. The police remained a silent spectator throughout this entire incident. This incident proves that BJP is facing a severe defeat in Amethi," the Congress said in the X post.

The Amethi Police responded to the Congress' post stating that they have initiated legal action.

"Based on the received document at Gauriganj police station in the referenced incident, appropriate charges are being registered under relevant sections, and necessary legal action is being taken," the police said.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना गौरीगंज पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) May 5, 2024

The purported attack came two days after the Congress announced long-time Gandhi family loyalist Kirshori Lal Sharma as its candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in Amethi. Sharma will take on Union minister Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 general assembly elections from Amethi which was once considered the Congress' bastion.

The elections in Amethi will be held on May 20. The vote counting will take place on June 4 and the results will be announced on the same day.