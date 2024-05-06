 Enforcement Directorate Discovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide; VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEnforcement Directorate Discovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide; VIDEO Surfaces

Enforcement Directorate Discovers Piles Of 'Unaccounted' Cash Linked To Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's Aide; VIDEO Surfaces

ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the exact amount.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
article-image

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of a state minister, official sources said.

Video footage shared by the sources showed wads of currency notes spread in a room that is alleged to be of the domestic help of the private secretary of rural development minister Alamgir Alam.

Watch the video below

ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the exact amount.

The searches are linked to a money laundering case against the former chief engineer of the rural development department, Virendra K Ram, who was arrested by the ED last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Attack On IAF Convoy Stuntbaazi, Pre-Planned To Help BJP': Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh...

'Attack On IAF Convoy Stuntbaazi, Pre-Planned To Help BJP': Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh...

India Weather Update: Heatwave & Hot Weather Conditions Continue Across Country Amid Heavy Rainfall...

India Weather Update: Heatwave & Hot Weather Conditions Continue Across Country Amid Heavy Rainfall...

Bengaluru Weather Update May 6: Rain Tones Down Impact Of Heat Wave Bringing Major Relief To...

Bengaluru Weather Update May 6: Rain Tones Down Impact Of Heat Wave Bringing Major Relief To...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Seeks EC Action Against Cong's Vijay Wadettiwar After He...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Seeks EC Action Against Cong's Vijay Wadettiwar After He...

UP Shocker: Bijnor Woman Tortures Husband With Cigarette Burns On Private Parts, Tries To Chop Off...

UP Shocker: Bijnor Woman Tortures Husband With Cigarette Burns On Private Parts, Tries To Chop Off...