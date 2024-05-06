UP Shocker: Bijnor Woman Tortures Husband With Cigarette Burns On Private Parts, Tries To Chop Off His Genitals; Arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a 30-year-old woman on Sunday for allegedly torturing her husband by burning his private parts with a cigarette after tying him up.

According to reports, the Seohara district police, acting upon the husband's complaint, arrested the woman on Sunday.

The husband alleges that his wife tied his hands and legs, burned his body with a lit cigarette, and attempted to cut his private parts with a knife.

This incident was captured on CCTV.

Mannan Zaidi, a resident of Chak Mahdood village in the Seohara police station area, filed a complaint with the police station and made serious allegations against his wife.

In his complaint, Mannan stated that he married Mehar Jahan, a resident of Safiabad village under the Seohara Thana area, on November 17, 2023. After marriage, at his wife's insistence, he separated from his family and started living in Mohalla Hata town in Seohara.

After a few days, he discovered that his wife drinks alcohol and smokes cigarettes. The wife began physically and mentally harassing him. When the husband protested, the wife threatened to kill him.

Mannan alleged in the complaint that on April 29, his wife mixed an intoxicant in his milk and made him drink it. When he became unconscious, she tied his hands and legs and attempted to strangle him to death.

He further alleged that she also tried to cut his private parts with a knife and burned his private parts with a cigarette.

According to reports, CCTV footage of the incident shows the victim pleading for mercy, but the torture did not stop.

The husband has claimed that the wife also threatened to falsely accuse him and send him to jail.

The police arrested the wife after the husband approached them and provided CCTV footage as evidence.

SP East Dharampal Singh said that based on the complaint, the police have registered a report against the accused woman under relevant sections and arrested her. Further action is being taken.

As per a release by Bijnor Police, the case has been filed against Mehar Jahan under sections of 328 (causing hurt using poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 323(voluntarily causing hurt and arrested her. Further action is being taken.