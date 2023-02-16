Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol woman carries injured husband on back to SP office after miscreants beat him; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol woman carries injured husband on back to SP office after miscreants beat him | FP Photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A grim picture of the state’s law and order came to light on Tuesday when a woman was seen carrying her injured husband on her back to the SP office in Shahdol. The woman was dissatisfied with the police action after some miscreants allegedly beat up her husband and snatched money from him. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Gendlal Yadav, is a labourer and lives in Harri village of Sohagpur police station area. He was assaulted by some youths on his way back home. The miscreants also snatched his money. An injured Gendlal was admitted to Medical College by villagers.

Wife dissatisfied with the sections imposed

Later, Gendlal’s wife Rani Yadav lodged a complaint with the Sohagpur police. According to the police complaint, the Sohagpur police registered a case of assault on the three accused Vipin Yadav, Kamli Yadav and Dinesh Yadav. Rani, however, was not satisfied with the IPC sections imposed by the police. This prompted her to carry her husband on back and walk to the SP office.

ASP takes cognisance of matter

On reaching the SP office, Rani met Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya. Taking the matter into cognisance, ASP Vaishya said, “I have asked Sohagpur TI to insert more sections in the case as my husband has suffered serious injuries.”

