Madhya Pradesh: Man hurls bombs outside Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur; incident caught on CCTV

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man hurled bombs outside the canteen of Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur on Wednesday afternoon. CCTV footage of the incident has now come to fore while the police are looking for the absconding accused.

Fortunately, no student was hurt during the incident as bombs landed in an empty area. Reportedly, the accused had reached the university on a bike accompanied by another man. In the CCTV footage, a man can be seen throwing two bombs one by one. Civil Line police reached the spot as soon as they received the information.

Civil Line Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Kaurav said, “We received information that an unidentified person hurled two bombs outside the canteen of the university; the bombs exploded outside. No injuries were reported, and the space was unoccupied. We are investigating the matter.”

