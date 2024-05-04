Shocking Video: Telangana Woman Ties Her Husband With Iron Chain At Home, Beats Him For Three Days Over Property Dispute

@NewsTamilTV24x7

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman allegedly chained and tortured her husband for three days at home in Telangana's Ambedkar Nagar over property.

As per police, the man identified as 50-year-old Patti Narasimha and his wife Bhartamma got into a dispute over property. Their children, two sons and two daughters have been fighting regularly over the sale of land in Narasimha's name. As per reports, the husband built the house on land which belonged to his wife, however, to pay off the debts which he incurred while building the house, he proposed to sell off the land in his name and that is when the tension started and Narasimha left the house and started living alone.

Reports suggest that on April 30, Bhartamma, after knowing that her husband was living in Bhuvanagiri district went to confront him with her children and brought him home. She then tied Narasimha with iron chains and locked him in a room and thrashed him for three days.

Watch the video here:

(Courtesy: @NewsTamilTV24x7)

Locals secretly filmed the ordeal on their mobile phones and informed a former MPTC member who then reached out to police. After police reached their home, they freed Narashimha and took him along with them to the police station.

Police stated that a case has been registered against the woman and her children and they are currently investigating the matter.