Telangana Viral Video: Nizamabad Congress Candidate Jeevan Reddy Slaps Woman After She Says She Will Vote For 'Flower' Symbol

Nizamabad: In a shocking video that's doing rounds on social media, Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy, a prominent Congress face and candidate from Telangana's Nizamabad Lok Sabha Seat was seen slapping a woman. In the video it can be seen that he slaps a woman labourer and arrogantly laughs around. His other associates were also seen giggling after the shameful act that was captured on camera.

CONgress Nizamabad (#Telangana) candidate Jeevan Reddy slaps a woman!



Poor lady's fault????



She said she will vote for BJP!!



Perfect Gesture in Raul Vinci's “Mohabbat ki Dukan) pic.twitter.com/0bb6hOplZN — BhikuMhatre (Modi's Family) (@MumbaichaDon) May 4, 2024

Media reports said that he slapped the woman after said that she was disappointed with Congress as despite voting them in the recent Assembly elections, her wait for pension has not ended. She reportedly said that she will vote for 'flower symbol' this time during Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Reports said miffed by her expression of a change in loyalty, Reddy slapped her.

As the video has gone viral, netizens have sprung into heated discussions criticising the Congress leader calling it an utterly shameful and irresponsible act. @VairagiUvaaCH said, "This is really shameful. Misbehaving the women who has come to attend rally. Disgusting."

This is really shameful. Misbehaving the women who has come to attend rally. Disgusting — Vairāgī (वैरागी) (@VairagiUvaaCH) May 4, 2024

Nizamabad Seat, Telangana Lok Sabha Elections

Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana state. Dharmapuri Arvind of Bharatiya Janata Party is currently representing the constituency. Nizamabad constituency will see a tough fight between the BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri and Congress' Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, including Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, will be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polling on May 13. Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the regional outfit BRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) have been the dominant political parties that hold the potential to impact the electoral dynamics of the state of Telangana. Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.