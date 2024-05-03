Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Hyderabad Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Voting Date & Past Results

Hyderabad is one of the 17 seats up for polling on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In Telangana, a total of 525 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections across 17 constituencies.

According to the Final Electoral Summary published by the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, the total number of registered voters in the state is 3.32 crore, comprising 1.65 crore male voters, 1.67 crore female electors, and 2,760 voters belonging to the third gender category. Telangana also has 15,970 service voters.

The Hyderabad constituency in Telangana is set to witness a riveting electoral battle as the BJP has fielded Kompella Madhavi Latha against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad has been a pocket borough of the Owaisi family for the last four decades. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was elected to the Indian Parliament from the Hyderabad constituency for the first time in 1984 and continued winning elections until 2004 when he stepped down in favor of Asaduddin. Asaduddin Owaisi has been holding the seat since then.

BJP has fielded Hindutva figure Kompella Madhavi Latha to contest against Asaduddin Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Latha, aged 49, is the first woman nominated by the BJP for the Hyderabad seat. She rose to prominence after representing the BJP in campaigns against triple talaq. With a background in NCC cadets and political science, she serves as the chairman of Virinchi Hospital in Hyderabad, founded by her husband Vishwanath.

Latha has been vocal about her Hindutva stance, evident in her public interactions and speeches. She is also involved in various charitable organisations like the Lopamudra Charitable Trust and LathaMa Foundation.

Past Result:

In the 2019 elections, Owaisi defeated the BJP's Bhagavanth Rao and secured victory by a margin of about 300,000 votes.

Counting of the votes across India will be conducted on June 4, and the results will be declared on the same day.