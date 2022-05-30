Mandsaur administration raze house of cow smugglers, government land worth Rs 10 crore freed

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation led by the Mandsaur district administration and local police on Monday demolished houses of cattle smugglers. Demolition took place at Multanpur village and the team has freed government land worth about Rs 10 crore from three smugglers.

Additional collector RP Verma said that the police and the district administration took a big action on illegal encroachments of cattle smugglers in Multanpur village which falls under YD Nagar police station area of Mandsaur. Their illegal constructions were grounded.

A few days ago, 13 cows were burnt alive when a truck caught fire in the Ujjain district. During the investigation, it was found that the accused were smuggling the cow and the calf in the truck.

In this case, the illegal house of smuggler Mukhtiar Susadia was demolished. Apart from this, action was also taken at the house of two cattle smugglers Sabir Genda and Akbar Soda. The team took action and freed about 30 thousand square feet of government land worth about Rs one crore from them. Due to the sensitive area, a heavy police force including SDM, tehsildar was deployed on the spot. Police station in-charge Jitendra Pathak informed that all three accused were on the run and a search for them was going on.

Officials informed that so far more than 150 acres of government land worth Rs 300 crores have been freed from goons in the district.