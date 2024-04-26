MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: State Congress Chief Advocates Replacement Of Non-Performers

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a fiery rally led by Congress candidate Radheshyam Muvel, the state Congress president, Jitu Patwari, ignited a storm of controversy by openly advocating for the replacement of non-performing sarpanches. Patwari's scathing remarks, delivered amidst hundreds of enthusiastic supporters, targeted not only the lacklustre performance of local leaders, but also delved into the alleged shortcomings of the BJP MPs.

Patwari's words, echoed by the fervent chants of the crowd, highlighted the frustration with incumbents who, in his view, had failed to deliver on promises and instead focused on personal gain. "If your sarpanch does not do the job, will he be replaced or not," he questioned, prompting an overwhelming response from the gathered workers affirming the necessity for change.

The rally, attended by prominent leaders including leader of opposition Umang Singhar, Arun Yadav, and MLA Honey Baghel, underscored a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction with the current administration. Patwari's remarks extended beyond local governance, taking aim at BJP's national leadership, accusing them of prioritising self-enrichment over public welfare.

Drawing attention to the plight of farmers, unemployment and inflation, the speakers passionately denounced the policies of the ruling party, emphasising the need for a united front against what they perceived as divisive tactics. Patwari's critique even delved into recent political slogans, juxtaposing promises of development against the stark reality of economic hardship faced by many.

We’re saying Ram-Ram since childhood, now they will teach us: Singhar

In a fiery speech addressing a gathering, Opposition Leader Umang Singhar invoked cultural heritage, asserting that the tradition of uttering 'Ram-Ram' has been ingrained since time immemorial, emphasising its significance in the Indian ethos. Singhar lamented the perceived politicisation of the cultural ethos, accusing the ruling BJP of appropriating the narrative around Lord Ram for political gain.

Singhar criticised the Modi government for what he deemed as a diversion from crucial issues like unemployment and inflation, highlighting Congress's commitment to addressing farmer welfare through measures like guaranteed crop prices and loan waivers.

He condemned the alleged betrayal of farmers by the previous government in the state, citing the cancellation of a promised loan waiver. Singhar underscored the importance of addressing grassroots issues, including the recent controversy surrounding Mangalsutras, citing the hardships faced by families during the COVID-19 pandemic.