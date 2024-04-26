Indore Truck Driver Burns Wife With Hot 'Chimta', Threatens To Disfigure Her Face After She Refuses To End Relations With Elder Sister

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Indore, where a truck driver allegedly bruised her wife with a pair of hot tongs. The accused tortured his wife and threatened to disfigure her face completely, apparently because she did not end relationship with her elder sister, despite her husband's refusal.

A case of physical assault has been registered against him for on the based of his wife's complaint.

The incident was reported from Lasudia Mori in Indore.

According to Lasudia police, accused Rahul Agrawal resides with his wife Aarti Agrawal near Kailod Kankar in Indore.

In her complaint, Aarti stated that on the night of April 20, around 8 p.m., Rahul sent their son to fetch some items, locked the gate and started abusing her. He then placed the tongs on a burning stove, grabbed it after it turned red hot and started beating her, asking, "Even after my refusal, why do you still talk to your elder sister?" before starting to beat Aarti severely.

When Aarti tried to stop him, he threatened to disfigure her face for life.

In the midst of this, Rahul burned Aarti's face, neck, shoulders, arms, and back with the hot iron. Aarti's screams alerted the attention of the landlord, who rushed to the door and started knocking. Rahul opened the door and threatened him, saying, "If you don't listen, I'll kill you. If you complain to the police, I'll burn you to death."

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Man Killed By Younger Brother Over Trivial Issue

Rahul then wrapped a cloth around Aarti's burnt face, made her sit on the bike, and dropped her at her aunt's house in Depalpur. Aarti was so afraid of Rahul that she didn't report the incident for three days. Due to the burns from the iron, she was in considerable pain.

After reaching her aunt's house, she informed her parents about the whole incident. Her parents took her to the police station, where she was sent for medical treatment. After initial treatment, a case was filed against her husband.

Rahul and Aarti have been married for 12 years and have a 10-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter. The daughter lives in the village with her grandparents, while the son stays with Rahul and Aarti.