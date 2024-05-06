18-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Dad Scolds Her For Spending Too Much On Time On Social Media In Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A teen girl allegedly killed herself following her father’s constant scolding over excessive use of mobile phone in Indore. The incident happened on Sunday evening, when the girl was found hanging in her room.

According to information, the girl identified as Saloni Parmar took this step because her father sternly scolded her for using her phone and devoting too much time on social media.

When inquired, Saloni's father, Mahesh Parmar informed the police that in the morning, before leaving for work, he saw Saloni using her phone and he scolded her saying that using the phone too much is not good for health.

When Mahesh returned from his work he saw her daughter hanged from the ceiling in a room on the second floor. The police are verifying and cross-checking the reasons. The student's social media profile and mobile call details are also being examined.

Another suicide in Tejaji Nagar, Indore

A 22 year old girl hanged herself on Sunday night, when her father left for two days to go to the village on Saturday. She was at home with her 10-year-old brother.

According to information, the deceased, Usha Putri was a resident of Hasan Colony and was living with her father and a younger brother. Her 10-year-old brother saw her hanging in the back room at night and came out crying which alerted the neighbours.

According to police, the reason behind the suicide has not been revealed yet. An investigation is underway in the case.