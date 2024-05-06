IIM Indore Expands International Collaboration With Cleveland State University

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore signed an MoU with Cleveland State University (CSU), Ohio, USA, with focuses on enhancing academic exchange and collaboration between the two institutions. The MoU was signed virtually by IIM Indore Prof Himanshu Rai and Prof Nigamanth Sridhar, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Cleveland State University.

Sharing delight over the collaboration, Rai said, "We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with Cleveland State University, an institution known for its academic excellence, innovative research, and dedication to student success. By joining hands with Cleveland State University, our students will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a dynamic learning environment, enriched by diverse perspectives and cutting-edge initiatives. Together, we aim to foster a culture of academic excellence and innovation that empowers students to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape."

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment for both institutions as we embark on a journey of reciprocal student exchanges, joint-degree programmes, and collaborative research initiatives. Through this MoU, we aim to enrich the academic experience for our students and faculty members", he added.

Echoing this sentiment, Sridhar emphasized, "We are thrilled to formalize our partnership with IIM Indore. This collaboration presents exciting opportunities for our students and faculty to engage in cross-cultural learning, innovative research, and academic exchange.”

“Through this collaboration, our students will have the unique opportunity to engage with the rich cultural tapestry of India, broadening their perspectives and enhancing their understanding of global business practices,” he added.

As part of the MoU, both institutions will embark on various collaborative endeavors, including undergraduate and graduate student exchanges, joint-degree programmrs, faculty exchanges, research collaborations, and the organization of academic conferences and seminars.

The MoU will be valid for three years, during which both institutions will work closely to implement various collaborative activities.