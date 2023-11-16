 Madhya Pradesh: Man Killed By Younger Brother Over Trivial Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Man Killed By Younger Brother Over Trivial Issue

Madhya Pradesh: Man Killed By Younger Brother Over Trivial Issue

In a fit of rage Gokhariya hit Nanta on his head with a stick resulting in his death.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A man killed his elder brother following a family dispute in Nimdiya Phalia of Bokarata village under Pati police station in Barwani.

Pati police station in-charge Sanjeev Patil said that Nanta had returned home in an inebriated condition and engaged in a heated argument with his younger brother Gokhariya over removal of pipe used to irrigate their separate fields.

In a fit of rage Gokhariya hit Nanta on his head with a stick resulting in his death. Later, Gokhariya escaped from the scene. On being informed a police team reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police recovered the murder weapon from the crime scene.

Later, the accused was arrested and booked in a murder case lodged by Gokhariya’s son. Bokrata police post in-charge ASI Keshav Yadav, ASI Brijesh Mishra, head constable Vijay Solanki and others cooperated in the action.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Dozens Of BJP, Congress Workers Booked After Clash Over Distribution Of Gifts...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Woman Found Hanging At Her Place

Indore: Woman Found Hanging At Her Place

Indore: History-Sheeter Stabbed To Death, Friend Injured

Indore: History-Sheeter Stabbed To Death, Friend Injured

Indore: MYH Ward Boy Celebrates Bhai  Dooj, Killed In Road Acident Later

Indore: MYH Ward Boy Celebrates Bhai  Dooj, Killed In Road Acident Later

Madhya Pradesh: Collector Warns Of Strict Action Against Trouble-Makers During Polling

Madhya Pradesh: Collector Warns Of Strict Action Against Trouble-Makers During Polling

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Found Inebriated During Training, Suspended

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Found Inebriated During Training, Suspended