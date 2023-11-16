Madhya Pradesh: Man Killed By Younger Brother Over Trivial Issue

Representative Pic

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A man killed his elder brother following a family dispute in Nimdiya Phalia of Bokarata village under Pati police station in Barwani.

Pati police station in-charge Sanjeev Patil said that Nanta had returned home in an inebriated condition and engaged in a heated argument with his younger brother Gokhariya over removal of pipe used to irrigate their separate fields.

In a fit of rage Gokhariya hit Nanta on his head with a stick resulting in his death. Later, Gokhariya escaped from the scene. On being informed a police team reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police recovered the murder weapon from the crime scene.

Later, the accused was arrested and booked in a murder case lodged by Gokhariya’s son. Bokrata police post in-charge ASI Keshav Yadav, ASI Brijesh Mishra, head constable Vijay Solanki and others cooperated in the action.

