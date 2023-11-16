MP Election 2023: Dozens Of BJP, Congress Workers Booked After Clash Over Distribution Of Gifts During Campaign

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police have filed cases against dozens of workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Wednesday, after multiples clashes were reported over distribution of gifts and freebies to public, in violation of the poll code.

Disputes between the workers of both parties led to clashes in three different regions of the district on Wednesday, Following which, cases were registered against dozens of BJP and Congress workers at three separate police stations. One of the cases is against Nana Patwari, brother of Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, and Balram Verma, brother of BJP candidate Madhu Verma, at Rajendra Nagar police station.

ADCP Rajesh Dandotiya reported a dispute between Nana Patwari, brother of Congress candidate Jitu Patwari, and Balram Verma, brother of BJP candidate Madhu Verma, over public gift distribution in the Rau assembly seat. The ensuing clash led to a case registered at Rajendra Nagar police station against individuals from both parties.

Additionally, a woman leader campaigning for Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla filed a complaint against BJP workers at Aerodrome Police Station. A dispute over liquor distribution resulted in an assault case against both BJP and Congress workers. Another case involved a Congress worker filing an assault complaint against BJP councillor Rakesh Jain in the Dwarkapuri Police Station area. These incidents occurred on the last day of campaigning for the state assembly polls, scheduled for November 17, with vote counting set for December 3.

