MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Taunts BJP Over Viral Videos Exposing 'Heavy Cash Deals' Of Union Minister Narendra Tomar's Son

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after series of leaked videos exposed alleged 'heavy cash deals' of Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devendra Pratap.

Kamal Nath stated, "There is a video going viral on social media. What is the use of saying he did this or she did this?" The second video of Tomar's son, Devendra Singh Tomar, surfaced on social media, revealing deals worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

Kamal Nath expressed faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh and emphasized the challenges faced by every category in the state. "I trust the voters of Madhya Pradesh. Considering the challenges faced by every segment in the state, I believe they will align with the truth. Each one of us has exerted ourselves - we fulfilled our responsibilities, and the BJP did what they deemed necessary," he remarked.

On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also posted on X, sharing a video where a man, claiming to be a resident of Canada, asserted his involvement in the alleged financial transactions discussed in an earlier video featuring Tomar's son.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baghel questioned, "A Rs 10,000 crore game? Your agency accused me of a scam worth hundreds of crores based on an unconfirmed video and a driver's statement. Now, investigate this. When will the raids happen? When can we expect lengthy programs in the media?"

Baghel asserted, "A fresh revelation has emerged in the viral video case involving Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son, Devendra Tomar, engaging in transactions worth crores of rupees." He further claimed, "The individual conversing with the minister's son in the video call has validated the entire conversation through a new video. According to information shared on X, Narendra Singh Tomar's son has also purportedly acquired 100 acres of land abroad for cannabis cultivation."

In response, Union Minister Narendra Tomar dismissed the video involving his son as fake, labeling it part of an opposition conspiracy during elections. He demanded a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) investigation to uncover the truth.