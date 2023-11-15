MP Elections 2023: Shivraj 'Best Actor', Narottam Mishra's Focus On 'Colour Of Clothes', Says Priyanka

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, the last day of poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, hit out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing a poll rally in Datia, the Congress leader took a jibe at Mishra - who is among saffron leaders who have been racing to present themselves as a hard - Hindutva leader, at his home district. Reminding people about Mishra's controversial remarks on Bollywood, the Congress star campaigner asserted that instead of focusing on state's law and order situation, he was busy in watching movies and creating controversies around them. "Kon kya kapde pehna hai? Kis rang ka kapda pehna hai? iski chinta jyada karten hai Mishra ji, (who is wearing what, the colour of clothes interests him more than people's welfare) " Priyanka said referring to his remarks on actress Deepika Padukone's bikini.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Priyanka then called Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as world famous actor. "Acting men to Shivraj ji Amitabh Bachachan ji ke bhi kaan kaat lengen, lekin jab kaam ki bat aati hai to Asrani ke role me aa jate hai. (Shivraj ji can beat Amitabh bachchan in acting, but it comes to work, he acts like Asrani)," Priyanka stated on a humourous note.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Priyanka will be addressing her second rally in Sidhi district of Vindhya region located in quite opposite direction from Gawalior-Chambal region. Vindhya region has a sizable population of tribals , especially Gond and Kol communities. Two strong Congress leaders - Ajay Singh (Churhat), the son of former Chief Minster (late) Arjun Singh and Kamleswar Patel, the son of former minister (late) Indrajeet Patel from Sihawal seat of the district. From particular Sidhi Assembly seat, the Congress has fielded young face Gyan Singh against BJP's two-time MP Riti Pathak. The BJP has replaced it four-time sitting MLA Kedarnath Shukla after the urination controversy this July. BJP MLA Shukla, whose representative Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating (as seen in viral video) on a tribal man Dashmat Rawat.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)