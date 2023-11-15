MP Elections 2023: Double Engine Govt Important For Fast Growth, Says Uttarakhand CM Dhami In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here on Wednesday said that the double engine government has become a necessity for fast development of the state.

“It has become a notable fact that if there is the same party government at the Centre and at the state then that state progresses fast. The reason is being that such states implement centrally funded schemes whereas other states do not owing to the fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, he said while addressing a function organised by Uttarakhand Sanskriti Sanstha at Vinayak Vatika in Indore-1 assembly constituency in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Dhami, who was felicitated by people who hail from Uttarakhand, appealed to voters to ensure that the double engine continues in the centrally placed states.

One of the star campaigners of BJP, Dhami stated Uttarakhand developed because of the double engine government and Modi’s love for the state.

The roads of Uttarakhand have been improved and a testimony to it is that 12 lakh more pilgrims participated in Kedarnath Yatra this year taking the number to 56 lakh. Besides, more than 4.15 crore pilgrims participated in Kawad Yatra of Haridwar in one season. He stated that the rail line work between Rishikesh and Karanprayag is going in full swing. We will soon travel by train from Rishikesh and Karanprayag.

He stated that Modi was the first prime minister to reach Adi Kailash which is located about 18000 feet above the sea level.

Mentioning about the political dynamics of the hilly state, Dhami said that there was a myth that Uttarakhand, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh about 23 years ago, would rotate government every five years. “People of Uttarakhand broke this myth and repeated the BJP government in the state given the work done by the double engine government,” he said.

Recalling his stay in Madhya Pradesh, the Uttarakhand CM stated that he had studied in Sagar district. “MP was a Bemaru state at that time. The BJP government lifted the state from the disgraceful status and put it on the path of development,” he said.

He stated that the Congress government during its 15 months government after 2018 had discontinued Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government public welfare schemes for no reason.

Listing Uttarakhand as the new destination of investors, Dhami stated that the MoUs of Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been already signed before the Investors Summit due in Uttarakhand on December 8-9.

