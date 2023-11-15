Indore: Annakoot Mahotsav Organised

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nathdwara With Picture: Annakoot An Annakoot Mahotsav was organised at Pradhan Peeth Prabhu Shreenath Ji’s Haveli on Monday.

Goswami Shri 108 Rakesh ji (Shri Indradaman Ji) Maharaj and Goswami Shri 105 Vishal ji (Bhupesh Kumar ji) Bawa offered the Annakoot to Shreeji Prabhu. Tilkayat Shri and Shri Vishal Bava followed the tradition of Govardhan Puja in front of Ladle Laal Prabhu around 4.00 pm.

Thereafter at 11 pm, the tradition/ritual of annakoot loot was carried out in which the tribal people looted the items placed in front of Shree Ji Prabhu after seeking permission from Tilkayat Shri.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, a new Lakshmi Niwas Gate was opened for Vaishnav people and visitors to the temple.

This time, a record number of Vaishnav people came here to get special facilities. Vaishnav people also expressed their gratitude for the well-organised and comfortable darshan of the deity.