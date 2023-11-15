Indore: Liquor Shops To Remain Closed  From 6 PM Today Till End Of Voting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dry days have been declared for the entire district on the day of voting and counting in the district. All liquor shops will remain closed on these days.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T has given instructions for effective implementation of this order.

According to the order issued, there will be a dry period in the entire district from 48 hours before the voting of Assembly Elections 2023 i.e. from 6 pm on 15th November 2023 till the end of voting on 17th November and for the entire day on 03rd December 2023, the day of counting of votes.

During this time, all composite liquor shops and restaurants of the district like FL 2, 3, 4 and FL 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 A and 10 B, B-3, B-3, FL-9 A, Y Orders have been given to close retail outlets, FLAPC and domestic and foreign liquor warehouses.

During this period, selling and serving liquor to anyone in liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other selling/serving points etc. will be completely prohibited.