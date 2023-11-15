Indore: Seoni And Nagpur Trains To Be Cancelled

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway has cancelled the operation of Indore-Seoni and Mhow-Nagpur trains due to non-interlocking work between Budni-Barkheda.

According to official information, the opening of the third line between Budni-Barkheda (Ghat section) on the Bhopal-Itarsi railway section of Bhopal division, pre-non and non-operation interlocking has to be done at Budni, Midghat, Chowka and Barkheda stations from November 27 to December 9 (13 days).

Accordingly, Train No. 19343 Indore-Seoni Panchveli Express will remain cancelled from November 27 to December 9 and Train No. 19344 Chhindwara-Indore Panchveli Express from November 28 to December 10.

The operation of Train number 12923 Mhow-Nagpur Express will remain cancelled on December 5 and Train number 12924 Nagpur-Mhow Express will remain cancelled on December 6.

