Indore: Goods Worth Lakhs Stolen From Owner's, Tenant’s Houses  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a locked house and managed to decamp with goods worth lakhs of rupees in the Lasudia area, police said on Tuesday.

The thieves also targeted the house of the complainant's tenant and managed to flee with taps from the bathrooms and kitchens of both houses.

According to the police, Apurv Rathore, a resident of Tulsi Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he along with his family members had gone to his village for the Diwali celebration.

When he returned on Monday, he found the lock of the channel gate broken. He entered the house and found cash and two notes of American dollars missing from the almirah.

Thieves entered the house from the main gate and stole cash from the almirah and taps from the bathrooms and kitchen.

Later, thieves entered his tenant’s house on the first floor of the building and managed to flee with taps from there too. Some cash and valuables were also stolen from there.

However, the exact amount could be known only after the tenant reaches the city.

