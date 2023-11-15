Bhopal: Elderly Man Hangs Self To Death After Dispute With Family Members

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man, aged 63, committed suicide on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, after he had a heated argument with his family members. According to police, the man had gone to another house owned by him in Kiran Nagar and took the extreme step. He has been identified as Naval Kishore.

Investigating officer (IO) Ramraj Singh said the man used to reside in Neerja Nagar along with his family members. An ex-employee of the Govindpura industrial area, he owned another house in Kiran Nagar too. His wife doesn’t like his regular habit of consuming bhang. Because of this, the couple often picked fights.

Even his family members also tried to dissuade him, explaining that it’s not good for health. But he always intimidated his family members, saying it’s his own life and he doesn’t like others interfering in this matter. And if they don’t listen to him, he will committ suicide.

On Monday late night, he landed in an argument with his family members over a petty issue, following which he picked a rope and went to his house in Kiran Nagar. Inside the house, he tied a noose around his neck and hung himself to death.

On Tuesday morning, when his son went to the house in Kiran Nagar, he found him hanging. He immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and brought his body down. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, IO Singh said. The body was sent for post-mortem.