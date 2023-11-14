Bhopal: Fire Breaks Out At Four Factories In Govindpura  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four factories, including that of a furniture, were gutted in the Govindpura industrial area of the city on Monday noon. The police said the fire fighters had a tough time bringing the fire under control. The blaze was finally doused off after two hours.

Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Tomar said all the four factories are located at the same campus, in the Govindpura industrial area. On Monday noon, the fire was first noticed in a furniture factory at around 2 pm.

The fire eventually spread to three other factories too. A total of ten fire engines rushed to the spot from the Fatehgarh fire station, Govindpura fire station, Jinsi fire station and Bairagarh fire station. Goods worth lakhs were gutted in the fire, SHO Tomar said.

Fire incidents on Diwali night

A total of 15 fire incidents were reported from Bairagarh, Chhola road, Kolar road, Jatkhedi and other localities of Bhopal on the night of Diwali (Sunday). Fire outbreak was reported from a medical factory in Chhola on Wednesday late night, and 8-10 slums dwellers had to leave as fire started spreading fast.

Similarly, a bike showroom located on Kolar road caught fire on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, as the employees of the showroom had been bursting firecrackers in the basement of the showroom itself. Two scooties caught fire. The fire was extinguished thereafter. A house in Jatkhedi locality caught fire on Wednesday night. No casualties were reported.

