 MP: Husband Fires Gunshots At His AAP Leader Wife Over Disagreement On Diwali Puja
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the election fervor in Madhya Pradesh, State’s Vice President of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was allegedly attacked by her husband on Sunday.

The accused identified as Sandeep Thakur allegedly fired gunshots at her over their disagreement over Diwali puja.

As per sources, Ruchi Gupta operates a Fitness and Beauty Center in the City Center area, where she had gone for Diwali festivities on Sunday night. During the puja, her husband, Sandeep Thakur, arrived at the beauty center and without uttering a word, began firing. Staff at the fitness center attempted to intervene, leading Thakur to escape from the scene.

Upon police arrival, an investigation was initiated, revealing two empty bullet shells on-site.

It's reported that during the incident, two employees were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital, with their conditions deemed stable.

Sources suggest that tensions had been escalating between Ruchi Gupta and Sandeep Thakur over some time. Gupta had gone to perform the Diwali puja at the center, and Thakur appeared, initiating the violent episode. Police have filed a case based on the complaint of the injured staff, and an inquiry is underway.

Allegedly, divorce proceedings between the AAP leader and her husband were underway, and this incident is believed to be connected to the ongoing legal dispute.

