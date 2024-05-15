 MP Shocker: Man Attacks His Elderly Parents With Iron Rod In Sleep, Flees After Brutal Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsMP Shocker: Man Attacks His Elderly Parents With Iron Rod In Sleep, Flees After Brutal Murder

MP Shocker: Man Attacks His Elderly Parents With Iron Rod In Sleep, Flees After Brutal Murder

The deceased have been identified as Omprakash Sharma (70) and his mother, Urmila (65).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked his elderly parents with an iron rod while they were asleep in Morena district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused son, identified as Harendra Sharma (35), fled the spot after murdering his parents at Kutwar village under the jurisdiction of Mata Basaiya police station on Tuesday night, said the police station in-charge. Jaipal Singh

The deceased have been identified as Omprakash Sharma (70) and his mother, Urmila (65).

Locals said Harendra is unmarried and mentally disturbed, and he would fight with his parents every day over money, the official said.

Read Also
2 'Contract Killers' Arrested After Encounter With Police In MP's Indore
article-image

According to the information, accused Harendra often quarreled with his parents over money. He had attacked his parents earlier, too. When their younger brother Danny came to their rescue, the accused ran to kill him too. On this day, he ran away to save his life. He informed about the incident to his elder brother Pankaj on phone. Police arrived on the information of Pankaj.

After killing his parents, the accused fled from the spot, the official said, adding that a search is on to track him down.

The bodies were brought to the district hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. After which, the bodies were taken for a post-mortem.

The police are searching for the accused.

Read Also
Bhopal: Mentally Challenged Woman Rescued After 1.6 Years Of Captivity In Laharpura
article-image

Brother Pankaj said that Harendra attacked their parents with an iron rod at night and fled, leaving them bleeding.

Mata Basaiya police station in-charge Jaipal said that the police had received information at 3 o'clock in the night, after which they reached the spot and took both of them to the district hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Man Attacks His Elderly Parents With Iron Rod In Sleep, Flees After Brutal Murder

MP Shocker: Man Attacks His Elderly Parents With Iron Rod In Sleep, Flees After Brutal Murder

Indore Short Encounter: Cops, Contract Killers Exchange Fire In Midnight, Miscreant Shot At Leg...

Indore Short Encounter: Cops, Contract Killers Exchange Fire In Midnight, Miscreant Shot At Leg...

Female Dancer, Accused Of Carrying Out Illegal Activities From Home, Thrashes Neighbour After She...

Female Dancer, Accused Of Carrying Out Illegal Activities From Home, Thrashes Neighbour After She...

MP: Dal Trader Shoots Self After Debtors Fail To Return Him ₹2.5 Cr; Had Embezzled ₹70 Cr By...

MP: Dal Trader Shoots Self After Debtors Fail To Return Him ₹2.5 Cr; Had Embezzled ₹70 Cr By...

Delhi Student Dies By Suicide After Failing In Two Subjects In CBSE Class 12 Exam

Delhi Student Dies By Suicide After Failing In Two Subjects In CBSE Class 12 Exam