MP Shocker: Man Attacks His Elderly Parents With Iron Rod In Sleep, Flees After Brutal Murder

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked his elderly parents with an iron rod while they were asleep in Morena district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused son, identified as Harendra Sharma (35), fled the spot after murdering his parents at Kutwar village under the jurisdiction of Mata Basaiya police station on Tuesday night, said the police station in-charge. Jaipal Singh

The deceased have been identified as Omprakash Sharma (70) and his mother, Urmila (65).

Locals said Harendra is unmarried and mentally disturbed, and he would fight with his parents every day over money, the official said.

According to the information, accused Harendra often quarreled with his parents over money. He had attacked his parents earlier, too. When their younger brother Danny came to their rescue, the accused ran to kill him too. On this day, he ran away to save his life. He informed about the incident to his elder brother Pankaj on phone. Police arrived on the information of Pankaj.

After killing his parents, the accused fled from the spot, the official said, adding that a search is on to track him down.

The bodies were brought to the district hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. After which, the bodies were taken for a post-mortem.

The police are searching for the accused.

Brother Pankaj said that Harendra attacked their parents with an iron rod at night and fled, leaving them bleeding.

Mata Basaiya police station in-charge Jaipal said that the police had received information at 3 o'clock in the night, after which they reached the spot and took both of them to the district hospital.