Indore: Knife Attack On Cop, Knife Recovered From Crime Scene

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two accused, who were arrested for attacking a policeman in Pardeshipura area on Thursday night, were taken to the crime scene on Friday.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge Pankaj Dwivedi said that head constable Roshan Yadav and Bhola Yadav were patrolling the area on Thursday night when they spotted three youths on a bike fleeing after making lewd comments at some girls.

The policemen, who were in civil dress, chased them and caught two of the accused, Harsh and Rithik, while the third Aman, managed to escape. One of the accused had attacked Roshan with a knife and he received injuries on his face and inside the mouth.

At the police station, the accused told police that they had thrown the knife at the spot so the police had taken the accused to the spot in the Kulkarni Nagar area from where the knife was recovered. It is said that the police paraded the accused at the scene where they committed the crime. A search is on for the third accused.

Dwivedi said that the accused hail from Sehore and they had come to meet the relatives of one of the accused on Thursday when the incident took place. A case under sections 307, 353, 332, 294, 506, and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.