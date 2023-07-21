 NCC Cadets Selected In Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A camp was organised to select the cadets for 13th MP battalion of NCC on the premises of Springdales Senior Secondary School. Subedar Dalveer Singh and Havaldar Manoj encouraged the children to join NCC.

The life of students becomes disciplined once they join NCC and they learn many things, HavaldarDalveer said, adding that there are provisions for giving 5% additional marks for an NCC cadet in government jobs.

Principal of the school Mona Chatterjee said students should take part in NCC, because it enhances their personality. General Manager Sonal Sokhi, NCC in charge Shekh Kamar and all teachers were present at the programme.

