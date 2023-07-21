Bhopal: 'BMC To Penalise Public For Dumping Garbage Outside Dustbins’

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will fine the public if they dump garbage on the roadside instead of dustbins at hawkers’ corners. Bhopal mayor Malti Rai clarified that the BMC cannot afford Nullah gang in every ward. Rs 1 lakh has been given for filling potholes and road repair in the rainy season in every ward in Bhopal.

She further said, “We have made arrangements of ward cleaning pattern pressing all sanitation staff in a ward so women workers would sweep the road while men will be used for drain and nullah cleaning.’

The mayor has instructed BMC commissioner to dismantle encroachment if it is obstructing the smooth drainage system of rainy water in colonies and market.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Shabista Zaki and other Congress corporators raised the issue of rain and water logging problems in the city. They said that roads are in pathetic condition. Nullahs have not been cleaned as BMC does not have cleaning gang in Bhopal.

Congress corporator Mohammed Sarwar said, ‘Nullahs have not been cleaned and BMC should take initiative in this regard. Pothole-studded roads pose problems even after short spell of rain.’

Proposal for ‘waste’ tax approved

Proposal for solid waste tax collection has been passed for programmes like marriage and others except religious programmes. BMC will charge at the rate of Rs 1k per day for solid waste collection programe like marriage and others except religious programme held at 25k square feet area. Similarly, Rs 2,500 per day will be charged if the area is 25k to 1 acre. Rs 5k will be collected per day if the area is over 1 acre.

Road naming proposal passed

Proposal has also been passed for naming of Raisen Road from Anand Nagar Tiraha to ISKCON Temple, Patel Nagar, as Swami Prabhupada Road. Similarly, Patel Nagar bus stop has been named after ISKCON Temple bus stop. BCLL’s public transport will start displaying name of ISKCON Temple bus stop for convenience of commuters or devotees.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)