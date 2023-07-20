Bhopal: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Speaker & Mayor During BMC Meeting, House Adjourned For Half-an-Hour; WATCH

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A scuffle broke out between speaker Kishan Suryavanshi and Mayor Malti Rai during the general meeting of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) being held on Thursday in the auditorium of the corporation headquarters located at ISBT.

While the speaker wanted the Mayor to answer the questions, she wanted her Mayor-in-Council member to answer it. Following the dispute, the meeting was adjourned for half-an-hour.

During the meeting, leader of opposition Shabista Zaki asked details of Sambal Yojana from the Mayor. Mayor Rai tried to pass the buck to MIC member Manoj Rathore to reply. But BMC chairman Kishan Raghuwanshi asked the Mayor to reply to it herself. This prompted Raghuvanshi to adjourn the proceedings of the House by giving half an hour time to the Mayor to prepare the reply. Opposition members welcomed this announcement of the speaker by thumping the table.

Corporator Devendra Bhargava Boycotts Meeting

After the meeting resumed, Corporator Devendra Bhargava of ward no 12 boycotted the meeting alleging lethargic attitude of BMC officials and irregularities in work. He said that he is accountable to the public but whenever a complaint is made against any contractor for substandard work, the officials do not take action. This led to the meeting getting adjourned for another 10 minutes.

Proposals To Be Discussed In The Meeting

Among the proposals to be discussed in the meeting today are, Saryu Sarovar Park located in Ayodhya Nagar to be developed on PPP turn, solid waste charges of Rs.1000 per day in 25 thousand square feet of land in public places. The road from Anand Nagar trisection to ISKCON Temple, Patel Nagar is proposed to be renamed as Swami Prabhupada Marg and the Patel Nagar bus stop is proposed to be named as ISKCON Temple.

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:11 PM IST