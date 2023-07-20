Indore: Traffic Diversions In City During G20 Meeting On Friday; Check Details Here | Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversions will be in place on Friday during dinner and snacks of G-20 Summit guests at Chappan Dukaan keeping in view the safety and traffic management of the guests.

Traffic on the road in front of Chappan Dukaan and around the programme venue will be diverted.

* Traffic coming and going from Regal towards Vijay Nagar

All vehicles will travel through High Court Trisection towards Malwa Mill Square via Lantern Square.

* Vehicles going from Regal Square to Khajrana Square and Bengali Square –

All vehicles will travel via Madhumilan Square, White Church Square and Piplyahana Square

* Vehicles going towards and from the airport

All vehicles will move from Palasia Square to Geeta Bhawan Square, White Church Square, Madhumilan Square, Regal Square via Shastri Bridge

* From 4 pm till the end of the programme, diversions will be done on the route from Hukumchand Ghanta Ghar Square to Palasia via Chappan Dukan

* From 4:00 pm till the end of the program, movement of all permitted heavy vehicles and all loading commercial vehicles from Palasia Square to Regal Square, Palasia Square to LIG Square, Palasia Square to White Church Square, Industry House Trisection to Zanjeerwala Square to and from Regal Square to Madhumilan Square will be diverted

* Emergency service vehicles will be able to move on all routes