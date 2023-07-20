MP: Retd High Court Judge To Examine Irregularities In Patwari Recruitment Exam

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired High Court judge Rajendra Kumar Verma will probe the alleged Patwari recruitment scam in the state and will submit recommendations to the state government by August 31. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave information regarding the step through a tweet late on Wednesday night.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Chouhan wrote, “Rajendra Kumar Verma, Retired Judge of Hon'ble High Court has been appointed to examine Group-2, Sub-Group-4 and Patwari Recruitment Examination conducted through Staff Selection Board. In the investigation, complaints related to the above examination and other relevant points arising during the investigation will also be investigated. Based on the findings of the investigation, appropriate recommendations will be submitted to the state government by August 31, 2023”

While addressing a public meet in Seoni on Wednesday, the CM said, “In patwari exam an unscrupulous thing occurred. So I decided, no appointment will be made until the doubt is cleared. No one shall worry about it, investigation will be done and all irregularities will be sorted out, because I am standing here.”

Appointments Put On Hold

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on July 13 put on hold appointments based on the Patwari recruitment exam following the allegations of irregularities.

Around 1.4 million students appeared for the examination conducted between March 15 to April 26 and the results were declared on June 30. Chief Minister Chouhan had announced the appointment of over 9,000 selected candidates following a massive protest by aspirants in Indore and Bhopal last week.

Protests Across The State

Meanwhile, there are protests from youth enrolled with different coaching centres, especially from Indore and the youth wing of the opposition Congress, while those not selected in any of these exams are raising their apprehensions and alleging that the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MP-ESB) was indulging in gross irregularities. The SEB is an autonomous body under the Madhya Pradesh government that is tasked to conduct exams for the various departments of the state government. It is the same body that was at the heart of the Vyapam scam that broke out back in 2013.

