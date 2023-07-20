MP: State GST Raids Bullion Trader Naveen Jain's Showroom In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The state GST team conducted survey action at jwellery showroom of famous bullion trader Naveen Jain on Wednesday night. Jain has a big showroom in Sarafa Bazar by the name of Naveen Jewellers where he deals in gold and silver.

According to information, the GST team conducted raids based on inputs received from the headquarters about tax evasion by the trader.

A survey action is an investigative procedure carried out to ascertain the actual income earned by a tax-payer for a financial year.

More Than A Dozen Officials Carry Out Raid

The action was taken under the leadership of Joint Commissioner of State GST, GS Bhalekar and Anti Evasion Wing officer Manish Upadhyay. During the action, more than a dozen GST officers and employees were spotted at Jain’s showroom.

The state GST team saw the records of inward and outward flow of gold and silver at Naveen Jewellers. At present, the GST officials have not given any information about this action, but if sources are to be believed, the team has found tax evasion in the firm.

