Bhopal: CM To Transfer Laptop Purchase Money Into Students’ Accounts

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer sum of Rs 25,000 into the bank accounts of students so that they can purchase laptop. He will transfer money at a function to be held at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday.

The sum of Rs 25,000 is being given to students of class 12 who have scored 75 % or more in first attempt of board exam 2022-23. Through single click, CM will transfer Rs 196.60 crore into the bank accounts of 7,8641 students.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Adopt Smart Techniques To Check Cyber Loan Frauds

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)