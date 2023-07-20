 Bhopal: CM To Transfer Laptop Purchase Money Into Students’ Accounts
Bhopal: CM To Transfer Laptop Purchase Money Into Students’ Accounts

He will transfer money at a function to be held at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer sum of Rs 25,000 into the bank accounts of students so that they can purchase laptop. He will transfer money at a function to be held at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday.

The sum of Rs 25,000 is being given to students of class 12 who have scored 75 % or more in first attempt of board exam 2022-23. Through single click, CM will transfer Rs 196.60 crore into the bank accounts of 7,8641 students.

