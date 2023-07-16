CM Adopt Smart Techniques To Check Cyber Loan Frauds: CM To Cops | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a serious note of the Ratibad family suicide incident that shook the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the senior police officers to adopt modern techniques to check cyber frauds and bring the crooks to the book.

Harassment by online scamsters had driven a couple to kill their two children and then hang themselves in Ratibad area of Bhopal on Late Wednesday night.

At a high-level meeting convened here on Saturday, the chief minister underscored the need to strictly check the cyber frauds in the state, besides he also emphasized on launching a comprehensive public awareness drive.

“There is a need for a massive public awareness drive to ensure that such incidents should not take place. In this regard, a separate work plan should be chalked out and implemented.

A watchful eye should be kept on those offering online loans to people,” said the Chief Minister. “The app operators who are behind such crimes should be held… If such illegal activities are being handled from different parts of the country and even abroad then squads should be sent to reach the culprits,” he added.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers to take prompt action on the complaints of people caught in loan traps. Lectures should be conducted in colleges and schools to create awareness among students towards online loan fraud and cybercrime, he added.

ACS Dr Rajesh Rajora, DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena, ADG Intelligence Adarsh Katiyar, Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari and others were present in the meeting.