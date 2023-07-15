Bhopal: BJP To Do Electioneering Through Various Committees | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its exercises for the assembly election.

Party’s election in-charge and Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav and co-in-charge and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav arrived at Bhopal for a three-day visit on Saturday.

They discussed the poll strategy with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chairman of the election management committee and Union Minister Narendra Singh and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

They also discussed the names of various committees related to the election.

Preparations will be made through the committees, like Ghoshana Patra Samiti, election campaign committee, media committee, in-charges of Yatras and a team of workers. The party will create an atmosphere in its favour through these committees.

It was decided that four Yatras will be taken out in the state. Party leaders at different places will take part in these Yatras to be taken out in the name of Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

The Yatras to be launched from Malwa, Mahakaushal, Vindhya and Gwalior will cover the entire state.

The central leaders will launch these Yatras. During every Yatra, there will be a meeting of a senior leader daily.

They also discussed a strategy to launch an aggressive campaign against the Congress leaders.

The party plans to target MPCC president Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Plans are also afoot to launch a campaign against the ten-year-old Digvijaya-led Congress government and the 15-month-old Nath-led government.

