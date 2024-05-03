Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Danish Nagar, Karwa Dam, Hoshangabad Road & More; Check Full List Below

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a power outage timetable for May 4, 2024, impacting various neighborhoods throughout the city. These scheduled interruptions have been arranged at various intervals during the day to facilitate crucial maintenance and repair tasks.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Old Milan, Milan, Chanakyapuri, Durgo Vihar, Sarwan Kanta Colony, Sanjay Nagar, Maulan Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Pryce Colony, Chiklod Road, Bapu Colony, Pal Wali Gali, Jail Road, Jahagirabad Bazaar, Aam Wali Majid, Vineet Kuj, Raj Harsh Colony, Kolar Police Station and surrounding areas.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Agricultural Institute, Sakshi Dhaba, Kerwa Dam and surrounding areas.

Time: 07:00 Am to 12 noon

Area: Danish Nagar, Rajat Nagar, Deepak Society, Krishna Infelv, Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal, Nandan Palace and surrounding areas.

Time: 07:00 to 02:00 Pm

The planned power outages are vital for conducting maintenance work, ensuring the efficient operation of Bhopal's power infrastructure. Residents are advised by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to prepare accordingly and make appropriate arrangements during the designated hours of power cuts.