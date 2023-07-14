Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Leela Ataria joined BJP along with her supporters on Friday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan provided BJP membership to Congress leader and her supporters at a programme organised at CM House.

On this occasion, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, BJP State Organisation General Secretary Hitanand Sharma and others were present. Ataria said that she was hurt by the policies of Congress and hence decided to join the BJP. Her husband Bherulal Ataria was also present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)