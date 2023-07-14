 Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan provided BJP membership to Congress leader and her supporters at a programme organised at CM House.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Leela Ataria joined BJP along with her supporters on Friday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan provided BJP membership to Congress leader and her supporters at a programme organised at CM House.  

On this occasion, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, BJP State Organisation General Secretary Hitanand Sharma and others were present. Ataria said that she was hurt by the policies of Congress and hence decided to join the BJP. Her husband Bherulal Ataria was also present on the occasion. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Commuters Bullied By Muddy And Pothole-Filled City Roads
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Student Makes Video Call To Mom Before Killing Self

Bhopal: Student Makes Video Call To Mom Before Killing Self

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Poor Sanitation To Mars Bhopal’s Swachh Score

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Poor Sanitation To Mars Bhopal’s Swachh Score

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

Bhopal: 93 Plaints Pertaining To Online Job, Task & Loan Frauds Surface

Bhopal: 93 Plaints Pertaining To Online Job, Task & Loan Frauds Surface

Bhopal: Nodal Agency Breaches Deadline In Filing Report For Kshipra River Pollution

Bhopal: Nodal Agency Breaches Deadline In Filing Report For Kshipra River Pollution