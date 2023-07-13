Bhopal: Commuters Bullied By Muddy And Pothole-Filled City Roads

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A little rainfall at the initial phase monsoon has exposed Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration’s negligence and debauchery regarding pathetic road conditions in various areas of the state capital.

In new Bhopal, especially along Hoshangabad Road, the road condition is bad in almost all the colonies. People have raised their voice on the issue as even school buses refuse to enter in such colonies to pick up and drop students.

People of ward no 53 (Bag Mugalia extension), raised the issue through various platforms. Colonies like Prospera Colony, Palm Crest, Priyadarshani, Rameshwaram Deluxe, Gayatri Vihar, Parthasarthi Enclave, Narain Nagar have poor roads.

In Old Bhopal, roads in Alplana Tiraha, Nishatpura, JP Nagar, Dharam Kanta (Chhola) and others are in poor condition and full of potholes posing problems for traffic users. People are facing problems daily with spell of rain. Even in dry conditions, they face problems.

Dr Pushpendra Patel of Prospera Colony said, ‘Road condition of Prospera from Sharda Vihar School is very bad. There are five colonies on this route and road condition of each colony is pathetic. Despite bhoomi pujan, it has not been re-constructed. Even school buses refuse to enter in colonies due to mud and potholes.’

Uma Shankar Tiwari, president of Bagmugalia Extension said, ‘Road condition is pathetic in colonies of Bagmugalia Extension. Even Jatkhedi areas and Narain Nagar, road condition is very bad in colonies especially service roads. Children and women have to face problems in moving on such roads. Corporators concerned have assured many times, but nothing has been done so far.’

Sunil Upadhyaya, president of New Colonies Welfare Association, said, ‘Approach roads of all the colonies on Hoshangabad Road are in a pathetic state. Similarly, service roads’ condition is equally pathetic especially from Fortune City to Phoenix Plaza. Concerned authorities blame builders for bad roads in colonies, but even service roads are pathetic.’

Rashid Noor Khan said, ‘Road condition is very bad in Bhopal especially in the Walled City. It is very difficult for commuters to negotiate traffic in the rainy season. The BMC should take care of it. Even in proper Bhopal, road condition is not okay. At Rangmahal Talkies and other areas, it is pathetic.’

